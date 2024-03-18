North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 161 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $373.26. The company had a trading volume of 322,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,813. The stock has a market cap of $371.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $385.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

