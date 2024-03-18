North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 53 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 27.7% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock remained flat at $279.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. 540,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,032. The firm has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.82.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.