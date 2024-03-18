Northland Securities Lowers Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Price Target to $4.50

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Northland Securities from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondee in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondee currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOND traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.24. 196,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. Mondee has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.07.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondee will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,795,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondee by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondee during the first quarter valued at $17,512,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondee in the second quarter valued at $5,848,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the second quarter worth about $5,843,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

