Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 40000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Nostrum Oil & Gas from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 21 ($0.27) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.