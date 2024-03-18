NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.06

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 4122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

NTG Clarity Networks Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About NTG Clarity Networks

(Get Free Report)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.