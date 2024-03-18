Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,570. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.13 and a 200-day moving average of $167.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $195.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

