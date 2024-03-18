Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Decreased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,725,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 21,987.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after buying an additional 526,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nucor by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 1.2 %

NUE traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $190.69. 480,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.13 and its 200-day moving average is $167.59. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $195.00.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $4,258,570. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

