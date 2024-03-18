Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.64

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.64 and last traded at $75.12, with a volume of 77084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.34.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,402.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 89,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

