NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $1,050.00 Price Target at HSBC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at HSBC from $880.00 to $1,050.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.56.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $6.19 on Monday, reaching $884.55. 64,219,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,964,465. NVIDIA has a one year low of $251.30 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $706.74 and a 200-day moving average of $547.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

