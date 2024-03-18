Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.11. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter worth $219,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

