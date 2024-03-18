OMG Network Price Hits $1.12 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001638 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $156.97 million and $24.76 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00093373 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00018272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008261 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001402 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.