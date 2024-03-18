Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading 17.6% Higher

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 135,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 187,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Omineca Mining and Metals Trading Up 29.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$19.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

