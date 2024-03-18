OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57,777.57

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. OmniFlix Network has a total market capitalization of $42.55 million and $57,777.57 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One OmniFlix Network token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OmniFlix Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About OmniFlix Network

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.16118412 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $35,369.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniFlix Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniFlix Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmniFlix Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniFlix Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.