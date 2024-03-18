ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $65.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas stock opened at $61.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.91. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $83.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

