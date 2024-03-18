ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) PT Lowered to $5.00

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Wedbush from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 241,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $131.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 47.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

