Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,831,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,808,151. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $80.58. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 321,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 192,049 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $697,276,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,229,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,353,000 after purchasing an additional 868,203 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

