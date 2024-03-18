Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Position Raised by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 151.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

ONTO stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.08. 171,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,274. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.40 and a twelve month high of $199.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

