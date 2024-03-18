OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 31,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 66,346 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $4.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPAL. B. Riley lowered their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.51.

The firm has a market capitalization of $813.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

