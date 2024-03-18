Oppenheimer Cuts UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target to $34.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 134.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 294,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $59,638.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,589.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at $296,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $59,638.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 58,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 34,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 60,574 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

