Oppenheimer Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
Portman Ridge Finance Trading Up 0.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.
Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.
