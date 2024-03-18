Oppenheimer Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of PTMN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 73,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,653. The stock has a market cap of $179.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

