Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Down 4.6 %

Origin Agritech stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEED. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

