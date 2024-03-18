Orla Mining (OLA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OLA opened at C$5.08 on Monday. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Orla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.09.

Insider Activity at Orla Mining

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$45,001.00. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

