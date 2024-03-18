Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.67

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.67 and last traded at $116.40, with a volume of 642406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.94.

Oshkosh Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

