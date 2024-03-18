Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) is Sarasin & Partners LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,715 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up 2.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $261,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.0 %

OTIS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $98.50. 4,137,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,495. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $98.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

