PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PCAR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.88.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $118.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $118.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,466,000 after purchasing an additional 83,444 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.