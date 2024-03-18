Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.38% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,451,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 956,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,773,000 after buying an additional 91,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,489,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 537,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 411,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 102,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

PTNQ stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,944. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.9607 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.