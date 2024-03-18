Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 86,043 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,258 shares. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

