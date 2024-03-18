PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $13.91

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $14.30. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 348,669 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.91 million. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 170,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

