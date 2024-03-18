PAID Network (PAID) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $808,501.77

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One PAID Network token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $63.33 million and $808,501.77 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,725,554 tokens. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 594,717,455.71 with 282,725,554 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.22103118 USD and is down -5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $675,385.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

