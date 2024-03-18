Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Up 0.9%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.70. 23,295,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 76,077,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 263.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,449,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,151,862. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

