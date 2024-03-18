Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Down 0.1%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $281.55 and last traded at $281.95. Approximately 1,299,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,336,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.16.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,007,160.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,007,160.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

