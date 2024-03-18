Pax Dollar Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $188.69 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003612 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 188,832,296 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

