PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Up 4.8%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.78 and last traded at $129.70. Approximately 2,163,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,629,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

Get PDD alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Trading Up 4.3 %

Institutional Trading of PDD

The company has a market capitalization of $170.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of PDD by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.