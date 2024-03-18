Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,328 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.46. 2,987,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,499,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

