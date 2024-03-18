Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,330 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $72.56. The stock had a trading volume of 208,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.98. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

