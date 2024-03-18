Peak Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,599 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,785,000 after buying an additional 1,458,591 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,339,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 923,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 218.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,042,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,176,000 after purchasing an additional 715,130 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 128.8% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,231,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after purchasing an additional 693,069 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.32. 1,078,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

