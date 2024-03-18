Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.62. 1,373,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,437,770. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

