Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.0 %

NOC traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $461.93. 58,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,498. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.66 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

