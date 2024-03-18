Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.61 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,367,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 913.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after buying an additional 487,116 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,946,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,457,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.64. 25,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,086. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.76 and a 1 year high of $299.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.78 and its 200 day moving average is $265.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,023,491 shares in the company, valued at $570,300,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,023,491 shares in the company, valued at $570,300,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,234.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

