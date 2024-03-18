Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,094 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.36. 2,230,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,017,418. The company has a market capitalization of $172.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

