Peak Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,446 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 3.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.26. 977,808 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day moving average is $80.73.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

