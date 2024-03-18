Peak Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,553 shares during the period. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 25.82% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,358,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:HIGH traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 29,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,417. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $26.34.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

