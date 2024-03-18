PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at PEDEVCO

In other PEDEVCO news, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $27,500.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 838,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $27,500.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 838,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 505,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411 over the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO

About PEDEVCO

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. ( NYSE:PED Free Report ) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

