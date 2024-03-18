Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Peet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peet

In other Peet news, insider Brendan Gore 994,610 shares of Peet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. Corporate insiders own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Peet

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land primarily for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

