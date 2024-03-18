PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. PENN Entertainment accounts for about 4.1% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of PENN Entertainment worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 11.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,987,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

