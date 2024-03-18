Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Trading 4.8% Higher

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $232.74 and last traded at $232.74. 84,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 337,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.36.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.33 and its 200-day moving average is $239.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at $41,106,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at $41,106,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total transaction of $182,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963 shares of company stock worth $2,222,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,159,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Penumbra by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,104,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,930,000 after buying an additional 1,140,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.