Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

