Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $2.70 at Royal Bank of Canada

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.50 to $2.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WOOF. Robert W. Baird lowered Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

NASDAQ WOOF traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,294,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,988 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 216.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 413,295 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,579,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,727.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 287,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 277,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

