Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $12.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $767.10. 748,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $708.78 and a 200 day moving average of $625.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

