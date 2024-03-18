Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,133 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.71. The company had a trading volume of 129,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,024. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

